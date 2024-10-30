Cal Poly SLO Reaches Milestone For Hispanic Enrollment 10.30.2024

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo announced they have reached a “significant milestone in its quest for designation as a Hispanic serving institution.”

The requirement for this designation is maintaining a 25% Hispanic/Latino student enrollment, which the university says they have achieved for the first time this current quarter. Currently, Latino students make up around 29% of the incoming undergraduate class.

Cal Poly says achieving HSI status will “unlock access to resources and grants that will help deepen support systems for latinx students.” The university says several strategies played a role in achieving this milestone, such as increasing recruitment efforts to local students, significant increases in financial aid and scholarships, and actively recruiting top scholars.