Supervisors Deny Appeal Against Cannabis Facility in Templeton 7.17.2025

In Tuesday’s meeting, the county board of supervisors reviewed an appeal against a proposed indoor cannabis cultivation facility on south El Pomar road.

The appeal was submitted by Robert Ballo on behalf of “Save Our Templeton Neighborhoods,” with over 500 signatures collected online. Some of the signatures are submitted by individuals not residing in Templeton, or San Luis Obispo county.

The appeal alleges there was an improper hearing notice and conduct for the project, cites environmental concerns, and alleges the project is incompatible with Templeton neighborhoods. Since it was first proposed, the project has gone through several renovations in its planning, such as cultivating cannabis indoor only. The site will also be subject to quarterly inspections for its water consumption, and will have its permit revoked if water overuse is found.

The board voted 4 – 0 to deny the appeal, allowing the project to continue.