Industrial Arts Auction at Mid-State Fair Today 7.17.2025

The California Mid-State Fair will be presenting the Industrial Arts auction today at the Edna Valley barn.

At 11 am will be a preview, followed by the auction and awards. Stunning projects will be on display from high school students across San Luis Obispo county in the barn down in the livestock area for community members to view throughout the fair.

Projects include barbecues, trailers, shop benches, porch swings, coffee tables, wine racks, and more.

Last year, the auction brought in a new record of 296 thousand dollars.