Supervisors Discussing Acquisition of Property Through Eminent Domain 8.20.2024

The county board of supervisors will be meeting this morning at 9.

In the meeting’s afternoon session, the first hearing pertains to the acquisition of property necessary for the completion of the Bob Jones Pathway Project.

The agenda for this item says that to complete the project, a permanent easement of around 1.2 acres and a temporary easement of 1.02 acres is necessary for construction. This land, however, is located on a 146-acre property owned by Ray B. Bunnell. The agenda goes on to say the county has discussed with Bunnel concerns and design changes to mitigate the owner’s concerns, and have sent the property owner a letter on May 7, 2024. The county has not received a response.

Staff is recommending the board discuss commencement of eminent domain to acquire the necessary property to finish the trail, with the risk of losing received state and federal funding if the project schedule is not maintained.

You can attend this morning’s meeting in person, or watch online.