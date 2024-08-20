City of Paso Encourages Residents to Volunteer For Coastal Cleanup 8.20.2024

The 2024 San Luis Obispo county Creeks to Coast cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st from 9 am to noon at Larry Moore park.

The city of Paso Robles encourages its community members to join in this effort, tackling trash and debris cleanup in lakes, parks, inland creeks, and the coastline.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate. No registration is required, but it is recommended to ensure that adequate supplies are gathered.

The link contains event details, site maps, waivers, parking information, and more.

The sign up link:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C094CA4A722A0FBC25-49938026-2024#/