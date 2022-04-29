Supervisors Forum 04.29.2022

Last night at Atascadero high school, a candidates forum put on by the Atascadero chamber of commerce. Four candidates for supervisor in the new second district turned out.

At the outset, moderator Stacy Jacob of Solterra Strategies outlined the rules. No personal attacks. And no attacking the other candidates.

But midway through the second hour, supervisor Bruce Gibson launched into a personal attack on Richard Patton, who developed the new district maps for supervisors in San Luis Obispo county.

Last week, Patton spoke at the supervisors meeting, raising questions about improprieties in the most recent election. And Gibson attacked Patton then. At last night’s forum, the moderator did not stop Gibson, but a member of the audience yelled at him. Then, shouting prevailed in the gym, and the supervisor went ballistic. After he calmed down, he finished answering the questions about ensuring voter confidence in San Luis Obispo county elections.

Later today, the video of the forum will be put on the chamber’s website. It’s worth watching if you want some insight into the discussion about elections and the temper displayed by supervisor Bruce Gibson.

We’ll have that audio for you Monday here on KPRL if we are able to capture it.