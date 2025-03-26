Supervisors Gibson & Moreno Approved as Director & Alternate For JPA 3.26.2025

The county board of supervisors took the next step in forming the Joint Powers Authority for the Paso Robles groundwater basin yesterday in its meeting.

The board voted to approve supervisor Bruce Gibson and Heather Moreno as the director and alternate director, representing the county in the JPA. During public comment, concerns were raised about Bruce Gibson not being representative of those who live in the Paso basin. During the board’s discussion, Gibson said:

“I am proud to be a north county supervisor… I was elected to represent the communities of Atascadero & Heritage Ranch and San Miguel.”

Supervisor Ortiz-Legg also had a response to those who object to the Joint Powers Authority. “If you don’t want somebody else to tell you what to do, just keep on the road of trying to fight this because then we’ll have the state come in. And then you’ll get to really see what it’s like to have no ability to have a voice.”

Bruce Gibson and Heather Moreno were approved as director and alternate. Supervisor John Peschong was absent for the meeting.