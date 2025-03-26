Paso School Board Approves Increase to Construction Fees 3.26.2025

The Paso Robles school board discussed increasing its fees levied on new construction projects in the city to the maximum amount allowed by the state.

The district anticipates this to be implemented 60 days after adoption, with collection starting May 24, 2025. The collected fees can only be used for district facilities, such as upgrading existing or building new ones.

During the board’s discussion, there was criticism made on the logic used by the study to justify the fees. Despite the district facing declining enrollment, the study justified fees by calculating the cost of potential new students from future developments. Superintendent Jennifer Loftus said in response:

“I understand the flawed argument… we have to also remember these fees can be used for other purposes. We didn’t create the way this was written, or the way it is calculated, which is based on potential growth.”

In a 6 – 1 vote, with trustee Kenney Enney dissenting, the Paso Robles school board approved increasing the district’s construction fees. Fees will now be $5.17 per square foot of residential space, and $0.84 per square foot of commercial/industrial space.