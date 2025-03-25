Supervisors To Appoint Director of Groundwater JPA in Next Meeting 3.25.2025

Following the approval of the joint powers authority for the Paso Robles groundwater basin by four of its five GSA’s, the county board of supervisors will be the first agency to consider its director for the JPA.

Each of the four GSA’s in the Joint Powers Agreement will appoint a director and alternate. The board’s agenda recommends appointing supervisor Bruce Gibson as director, and supervisor Heather Moreno as alternate director.

With the formation of the JPA, the Paso Basin cooperative committee will be terminated. The agenda says it is anticipated the first Joint Powers Authority meeting will be in April, after the remaining agencies appoint their directors.

You can attend the meeting for the county board of supervisors this morning in person, or watch online.