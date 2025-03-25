Paso Robles PD Arrest Driver After DUI Collision 3.25.2025

DUI Traffic Collision With Injuries and Suspect In-Custody

The Paso Robles police department responded to a report of a traffic collision yesterday, taking place at the intersection of highway 46 east and Golden Hill road.

The incident involved a 2020 ford truck and a 2015 jeep; a release by the police department says the driver of the ford was conscious, and was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries. The driver of the jeep was no longer at the scene, but witnesses said he ran towards Eagle Energy gas station.

Police searched the area and found the suspect, 49-year-old Peter Terence Wells of Bakersfield, hiding in the parking lot of the gas station. Police say he attempted to flee from officers, but was detained and taken into custody.

The department says he showed obvious signs of intoxication, and had sustained visible injuries from the crash. After being taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, he was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.