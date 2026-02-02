Supervisors to Consider Establishing Registry For Paso Robles Fallowing Program 02.02.2026

The county board of supervisors will be holding a public hearing in its Tuesday meeting regarding the Multi-benefit Irrigated Land Re-purposing (MILR) program for the Paso Robles groundwater basin.

The hearing proposes establishing a registry for voluntary participation in the MILR program, which involves fallowing at least two acres of agricultural land to reduce irrigated acreage. The registry, according to the agenda, would establish an online process for landowners to self-enroll, and provide access to data to inform fallowing-decision making.

The agenda also notes that the Williamson Act program allows farmers to receive reduced property taxes for maintaining land in agricultural production, and a majority of land over the Paso Robles groundwater basin is contracted under this act. Staff proposes that any fallowing would not disqualify a property under this contract.

