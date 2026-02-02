Driver Arrested For DUI After Rollover Incident 02.02.2026

A driver was arrested early Friday morning, suspected of driving under the influence, in a vehicle rollover crash.

A release from CHP says that at about 3 am, Jose Pena was driving north on highway 101, just south of Tassajara Creek road. At least one other person was in the vehicle in the front passenger seat as well.

CHP says that he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times. The passenger in the front was ejected from the vehicle into the right hand shoulder of the roadway, suffering major injuries and transported via helicopter to a regional medical center.

Pena was arrested after police determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.