San Luis Obispo county supervisors vote 3-2 to increase their pay by 26%.

The vote came after lengthy discussion late yesterday afternoon.

Before the vote, supervisor John Peschong weighed in on the issue.

This afternoon on Sound Off, Debbie Arnold will be our guest to talk about the pay raise and other issues.

John Peschong will join us tomorrow.

So will get his perspective as well regarding the 26% pay raise the progressive supervisors voted themselves late Tuesday afternoon.