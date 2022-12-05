Supervisors & Water 12.05.2022

Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo county supervisor revisit the 10-year-old Urgency Water Ordinance.

Supervisor Bruce Gibson received a lot of campaign money for his re-election, from some large growers, but he rejects accusations that there are water pirates in the north county.

Water activist Greg Grewal disagrees with Gibson. He says several large growers donated large sums to Gibson’s campaign. As much as $35,000.

The supervisors may receive a lot of input at their meeting tomorrow, but supervisor Debbie Arnold reminds us, this will be discussed tomorrow afternoon. It’s item #47 on the agenda. That will come up around 2:00 tomorrow afternoon.