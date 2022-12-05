Elections Update 12.05.2022

The ballot counting will continue Wednesday at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo.

One race which hangs in the balance is the supervisors race in the newly configured second district between supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger, Dr. Bruce Jones. Jones trails supervisor by only 37 votes, but clerk recorder Elaina Cano says her office found a box of several hundred ballots last week in the county government center.

They’ll resume counting on Wednesday.

The election is supposed to be completed on December 8th.