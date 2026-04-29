Survey Information For Paso Robles School District General Obligation Bond 04.29.2026

In last night’s Paso Robles school board meeting, staff presented recent results from a survey regarding a potential general obligation bond.

The district received 407 completed surveys from registered voters in district boundaries. 53% of the respondents do not have children or grandchildren attending or have attended schools in Paso Robles. When surveyed about a $183 million bond measure, about 51% of respondents had a ‘yes’ or ‘lean yes’ vote. The district then compared this approval rating depending on what projects, costs, and dollar amounts were emphasized for the bond. The highest increase in ‘yes’ votes were for projects that emphasized career readiness for students, and the least supported were renovations to war memorial stadium.

After being presented with information, approval for the bond jumped to 56% among survey respondents. The board approved staff to return to them with more information on a potential bond measure, with a filing deadline of June 16th to appear in the November election.