Suspect Arrested For Atascadero Missing Person Case 11.04.2024

The Atascadero police department has released an official update on the missing person’s case of 34-year-old Todd Joseph Pinion.

Pinion’s family first reported him missing on October 30th, last seen October 23rd. Pinion’s dog, Spock, was later found deceased near the Cuesta grade.

Following an investigation, the Atascadero police department says they have arrested a person of interest: 21-year-old Tyler Stevens of Paso Robles. He has been taken into custody and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on charges of homicide.

The release also says that on November 2, 2024, Atascadero police detectives located Pinion’s body in a remote area near Tassajera creek.

This is an active case, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero police department.