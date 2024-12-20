Suspect Arrested For Hit-And-Run, Killing Bicyclist 12.20.2024

In July of this year, 87-year-old Saul Goldberg of Avila Beach, and a 73-year-old bicyclist were hit by a vehicle as they were traveling southbound on S. Higuera street.

The vehicle did not stop after hitting them, injuring both, with Goldberg dying from his injuries a week after the collision. Following the collision, 44-year-old Vanessa Noblitt of Oregon hit a parked car, and was arrested for DUI and hit and run.

Investigators began to link the two incidents together, eventually finding evidence that Noblitt was responsible for the death of Goldberg. She was eventually arrested once again on December 18th, and is in custody in Oregon, awaiting extradition to San Luis Obispo county.

She is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, DUI, inflicting great bodily injury, and hit-and-run.