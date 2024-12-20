San Miguel Woman Convicted of Assault With a Deadly Weapon 12.20.2024

A San Miguel woman has been convicted by a jury for assault with a deadly weapon and causing great bodily injury, the DA’s office announced yesterday.

33-year-old Janine Laurice Cesena was arrested on October 15, 2023, after she assaulted a San Miguel man in the parking lot of San Miguel’s Dollar General Store on October 12th.

The DA’s office says she hit the victim on his chest and on his head with a baseball bat, causing the victim to experience a brain bleed – which lead to hearing and vision loss, and an inability to concentrate.

The DA’s office says an investigation revealed Cesena’s motive was that she believed her girlfriend was cheating on her with the male victim. Evidence investigated by law enforcement disproved this claim.

She is scheduled to be sentenced January 15, 2025.