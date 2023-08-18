TAAG Board Discusses East Bennet Village Appeal 8.18.2023

The Templeton Area Advisory Group (TAAG) met yesterday evening to discuss the East Benet Village as part of its regular meeting.

The EBV is a request for a minor use permit, allowing the construction of a vehicle fueling station. The fueling station will contain eight fuel dispensers, nine electric vehicle charging spaces, and a 24-hour convenience store.

The planning commission had approved the permit on August 10th during a quorum meeting, with three of its five members present. Despite recommendations by TAAG that the convenience store’s 24 hours are not in compliance with Templeton’s community design plan standards, the proposal was approved 2 – 1.

Last night’s TAAG meeting saw several concerned Templeton community members discussing the appealing process for the planning commission’s approval. The community members showed concern over the traffic, noise, and impact the project may have if the convenience store is allowed to operate for 24 hours, against Templeton’s design plan standards of 5 am to 11 pm. The TAAG board voted 4 – 1 to not take any official action for an appeal, saying that they had already made their recommendations to the planning commission during the August 10th meeting.

Any further appeals should be done by community members, to which members of TAAG would likely assist as individuals, and not as a board. A Templeton community resident has until August 24th to file an appeal for the planning commission’s decision.