TAAG Meeting To Discuss Cannabis Cultivation & Processing Project 10.15.2024

TAAG Agenda October 17, 2024 Revised Final

The Templeton Area Advisory Group’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 17th at 6:30 pm.

On the board’s business agenda is a discussion for a land use application known as “Eden’s Dream.” The project is located around 2.8 miles east of the city of Atascadero at 4337 to 4339 South El Pomar road in Templeton. The site would be used for cannabis cultivation and processing.

TAAG’s agenda says the site will feature a greenhouse facility for indoor cannabis cultivation, metal barn structure for processing activities, storage, and office usage, water tanks, portable restrooms, and a compost area.

TAAG will also conduct a review of this project’s final proposed mitigated negative declaration document on November 4, 2024.