Protecting What Matters 10.15.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Steve Frank, Editor California Political News & Views. Are Adam Schiff & Steve Garvey the worst US Senate Candidates in US history? Steve’s recommendations on CA ballot propositions. Why CA gas prices are nearly $2.00/gallon more expensive than the national average.

*Jay Leach, Kaelan Clark & Jake Frederick. Multigenerational discussion of issues facing our country today. Culture, mis/disinformation, family, public policy & health. Learn how Gen-X’ers & Millennials view the state of play in the USA & the world.