TAAG to Discuss Connector Project From Atascadero to Templeton 04.15.2026

Agenda April – For Posting

The Templeton Area Advisory Group will be meeting tomorrow at 6:30 pm in the CSD board room, 206 5th street.

In tomorrow’s meeting, TAAG will discuss the newly proposed Templeton to Atascadero connector project. The proposed project is a one-mile-long multi-use trail, connecting South Main street in Templeton to the existing de Anza trail near Ferrocarril road in Atascadero.

According to TAAG’s agenda, “the project would disturb approximately 2 acres, including the permanent trail footprint and temporary construction of staging areas.” The agenda also lists key features, including a pedestrian and bicycle over-crossing of the Union Pacific railroad and free-spanning bridge over Paso Robles creek. TAAG meetings are in person only.