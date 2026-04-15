Katy Grimes Honored With 2025 Hero of the Taxpayer Award For Central Coast 04.15.2026

The Central Coast Taxpayers Association presented and honored Katy Grimes, editor-in-chief of the California Globe, with their 2025 Hero of the Taxpayer award.

The award recognizes “her outstanding investigative journalism and unwavering commitment to exposing government waste, advocating for fiscal responsibility, and championing taxpayer interests across California,” according to the association.

Grimes serves as editor-in-chief of the California Globe, and has written for outlets including the Sacramento Bee and Washington Examiner. She is “known for her incisive analysis, independence, and dedication to transparent, truthful reporting on… government accountability.”