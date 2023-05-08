Teachers Sue School District 05.08.2023

In San Diego, two middle school teachers are suing their local school district, the state superintendent and members of the California state board of education.

They’re alleging that they have a first amendment right to tell parents that their children are transitioning from one sex to another, with support from teachers and school administrators.

Elizabeth Mirabelli teaches English at Rincon middle school in San Diego. Lori Ann West teaches PE at the same school. They filed their lawsuit against the Escondido Union school district.

They are challenging state law and district policy which require them to recognize students gender identity and use the pronouns the students request. They are not allowed to inform the children’s parents without permission from the middle school students. That’s the state law and district policy.

Their lawsuit states, and I quote, “That the policies are both dangerous for the students in their care and unconstitutional.”

A similar suit was filed against the Chico unified school district.