TeamPaso Launches Matching Gift Campaign For Mathnasium 12.17.2024

TeamPaso Launches $125K Matching Gift

The co-founder and educational director of Mathnasium learning centers, Larry Martinek, is offering a $125,000 matching donation grant to help fund TeamPaso’s Mathnasium operations in the north county.

Mathnasium is an after school program aimed at promoting math education in California, with TeamPaso seeking to engage students after school with the Mathnasium program.

Mathnasium aims to teach students how to think mathematically, and to build critical thinking skills to help them succeed in growing fields that require strong math skills.

You can go to: teampaso.org to have your donation doubled by Martinek’s matching grant.