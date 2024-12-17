Paso PD Warns Against Water Treatment Scam 12.17.2024

The Paso Robles police department is warning the public of a potential scam that they were made aware of by a resident on Lana street.

The resident reported that an individual knocked on their door, claiming to sell water treatment devices “from the state.”

The police department says this is suspicious activity that may be a scam, and advises residents to not provide personal or financial information to unverified individuals or companies.

Request identification from anyone claiming to represent a company, agency, or the government, and verify claims by contacting appropriate state or local agencies before making any decisions.

If you suspect there is suspicious activity, report it to the Paso Robles police department.