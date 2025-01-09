Teens Arrested in SLO, Suspected of Setting Off Fireworks 01.09.2025

The San Luis Obispo police department recently received multiple reports of suspects setting off illegal fireworks near Devaul park on Madonna road.

The department increased its enforcement in the area recently in response to these reports. A release by the department says that on Saturday, January 4th, officers saw a group of youths entering the park with a large mortar type firework.

When officers attempted to detain the suspects, the group fled on foot in multiple directions. Two juveniles were caught, ages 16 and 17, and found to be in possession of mortar type fireworks and lighters.

Both were booked into the San Luis Obispo county juvenile services center for resisting arrest and possession of fireworks.