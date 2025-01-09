SLOCOG Requests Support For Its 1/2 Percent Sales Tax at Atascadero Meeting 1.09.2025

The Atascadero city council’s first meeting of 2025 is set for Tuesday, January 14th.

On this meeting’s agenda is the city’s 2025 federal and state legislative platforms. These serve as the city’s official policy document for taking positions on legislation at the federal and state level. Currently, the agenda says there are no substantive changes from 2024 to 2025 for the city.

One request for a change has been made by SLOCOG. The agenda says while SLOCOG did not pursue its half-percent sales tax on the 2024 ballot, they are considering it for 2026. However, because state law prevents local sales taxes from exceeding two percent, SLOCOG is asking county agencies to ask for an exemption in San Luis Obispo county. This would allow SLOCOG to pursue its half-percent sales tax measure without the concern of the county reaching its two-percent cap.

SLOCOG is seeking this support from all cities in the county, and the Atascadero city council will deliberate its support on it.