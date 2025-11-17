Templeton Area Advisory Group Annual Election & Outreach 11.17.2025

UPDATED TAAG Agenda November DRAFT TAAG Brochure TAAG Flyer 2025

The Templeton Area Advisory Group (TAAG) will be holding its next meeting will be this Thursday at 6:30 pm.

TAAG holds monthly meetings to solicit community input and provide feedback about proposed development and projects in the area. TAAG’s annual election is approaching, and any interested TAAG members that wish to serve on the 2026 board must submit an application no later than January 22, 2026. Three TAAG delegate seats will be up for election in 2026, and will be held in march.

TAAG is also seeking to improve its outreach, and will discuss various drafted flyers to do so.

TAAG meetings are in person only, and are held in the Templeton CSD board room, 420 Crocker street.