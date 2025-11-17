SLO County Voter Participation For Special Election Was Over State Average 11.17.2025

The county elections office has completed its 1% manual tally of voters for this past special election, and is on track to tabulate all ballots by this afternoon.

The latest unprocessed ballot report was released on Friday afternoon, with about 10,000 unprocessed ballots left. The clerk-recorder’s office says these include the final batches of mail ballots, all provisional ballots, and ballots requiring a voter’s signature cure. The final report is expected to be released this afternoon by 5 pm.

The elections office also completed its 1% manual tally, confirming the accuracy of its tabulators. The clerk-recorder’s office notes that voter participation across the county was well above the statewide average: SLO county’s participation was about 62%, and the statewide average was about 50%. 96% of ballots in the county were mail ballots, and 4% were cast at the polls.