Templeton Area Advisory Group Special Meeting Tonight 5.30.2024

June 4, 2024 Regular Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Area Advisory Group will be holding a special meeting tonight at 6:30.

The meeting’s one agenda item is reviewing a county land use permit application. The application, first reviewed by TAAG in March 2024, seeks to subdivide an existing 10.6 acre parcel into 22 single family residential lots.

The property’s location is on the west side of north Main street in Templeton, adjacent to the southern boundary of the Templeton sheriff’s station. The project’s site is currently zoned to be commercial.

Several issues have been raised for the proposed rezoning of the parcel, notably that the parcel is known for its potential flooding issues, and the single road that will provide the only access to each of the 22 housing lots.

The project is scheduled to appear before the planning commission on June 27th.