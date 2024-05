The county public works department has begun work to refurbish the interconnect between two adjacent water systems in Avila Beach: the San Miguelito Mutual Water Company and the Lopez Water Project Pipeline.

Work will be taking place at the Avila Beach drive and Ana Bay road intersection. Work will be done Monday through Friday, 7 am to 4 pm, with periodic lane closures on each of the roads.

Construction is estimated to last through June 21, 2024.