Templeton Area CHP Hosting Coffee With a Cop Event 4.11.2025

CHP officers from the Templeton area office invites community members to come together for a “Coffee With a Cop” pop-up event Monday, April 21st.

The event will be held at 8 am at Malibu Brew in Atascadero at 5955 E. Mall. The event will provide an opportunity for community members to engage with CHP officers in a neutral environment, and be able to ask questions and learn more about CHP’s work.

Most contacts with law enforcement happens during emergencies or emotional situations, a release by Templeton CHP says, and Coffee With a Cop provides an opportunity for relaxed, one-on-one interactions.

The event is supported by the US Department of Justice, with similar events being held across the country.