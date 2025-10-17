Templeton Community Services District to Consider Adjusting Impact Fees 10.17.2025

October 21, 2025 Meeting Agenda with Links to Reports

The Templeton Community Services District’s next regular meeting is Tuesday, October 21st.

Every year since 2019, the Templeton Community Services District reviews and considers fee adjustments for water, wastewater, fire, and parks and recreation. The board is being asked to consider a new fee schedule to take effect January 1, 2026. The proposed schedule will increase fees by 3.24%.

The board has scheduled a hearing for the fee increases in this upcoming meeting, as required by the government code. The meeting’s open session starts at 6:30 pm. You can attend in person, or watch online through Zoom.