Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Launches Monthly Newsletter, Paso Proud 10.17.2025

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Launches New Monthly Newsletter, Paso Proud

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has announced the launch of a new monthly newsletter from superintendent Jennifer Loftus: Paso Proud.

A release by the school district says this publication is designed to keep families, staff, and the community connected to work happening across the district. Paso Proud will be delivered monthly via ParentSquare to staff and families, and sent by email to community subscribers. You can subscribe at: pasoschools.org/pasoproud.

The inaugural fall 2025 issue features progress on Measure-M funded projects, updates on the district’s cell phone policy, celebrations of student leadership, athletics, and after school programs, and more. The full issue is available now online.