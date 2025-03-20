Templeton CSD Announces Summer Concert Lineup 3.20.2025

TCSD Press Release Band Lineup Annoucement 2025

The Templeton Community Services District has officially unveiled its lineup for the 2025 concerts in the park lineup. Templeton’s concert series goes from June 11th through August 20th, Wednesday evenings. This year’s lineup is:

June 11th – Petty Party (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Tribute)

June 18th – Ultra (alt-pop-rock dance hits)

June 25th – Joy Bonner Band (funky, soulful, rockin’ oldies)

July 2nd – Ras Danny Reggae (authentic Jamaican reggae)

July 9th – The Molly Ringwald Project (‘80s tribute dance)

July 16th – Ghost/Monster (feel good, upbeat multi-genre rock)

July 30th – Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, soul, funk)

August 6th – Talie & The Troublemakers (dance rock multi genre)

August 13th – The Platinum Beat (high-energy hits across the decades)

August 20th – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band (classic country, old-time rock & roll)

Concerts take place from 6 to 8 pm at the Templeton park every Wednesday evening, except for July 23rd.