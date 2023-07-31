Templeton CSD Looking for Applicants 07.31.2023

The Templeton Community Services District is looking for members of the public who are interested in serving on the Measure A oversight committee.

The CSD is an independent government agency that provides water, sewer, fire and emergency services, solid waste, and more to about eight thousand residents. Measure A was passed by district voters to impose a special annual tax to fund Templeton Fire and Emergency Services 24/7 staffing. The purpose of the oversight committee is to independently review and inform the public and board of directors concerning the expenditure of parcel tax revenues and ensure such revenues are expended in accordance with the intention of the voters.

The committee meets twice per year on an on need basis. Members serve a two-year term and must reside within the Templeton CSD boundaries. Interested applications should submit an application for consideration online by August 28th. More information can be found at: templetoncsd.org.