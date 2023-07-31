Thirteen Distilleries Featured in Paso Distilleries Trail 07.31.2023

Enjoy this year’s annual Paso Robles distillery trail is from August 11th to the 13th.

Thirteen distilleries along the trail will be showcasing their craft spirits with distillery tours, mixology demonstrations, live music, pairings with local food, and more.

According to a release, “Many of the local distilleries originate from sister wineries, and nearly all of them use wine grapes as a base” for their beverages.

Tickets aren’t needed to participate, but a copper card is available for purchase for a VIP weekend experience. More information can be found at: travelpaso.com.