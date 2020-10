Due to passage of Measure A, Templeton Fire and Emergency Services begins 24/7 staffing tomorrow.

They’re going to have coffee and doughnuts from 9-10 tomorrow at the fire station. You’re encouraged to stop by and check out the fire engines and meet the fire captains and reserve firefighters.

If you stop by, you’re encouraged to practice safe distancing and please wear a mask. That’s not a Halloween mask. That’s a Covid-19 mask.