Templeton Historical Museum “Some Like it Hot” Fundraiser 03.04.2026

The Templeton historical museum society will be hosting its annual “Some Like it Hot” fundraising event Saturday, March 14th from 11 am to 3 pm.

Activities for the day include the annual chili competition, a vintage silent auction, and ranch branding in honor of local cattle ranchers.

If you own a ranch brand, you’re encouraged to bring it to burn your mark on Templeton history. Or, for just $25, you can create and burn your own brand. Chili tastings are just a dollar a taste, featuring “the best of Templeton’s home cooks.”

For more information on each event, you can visit: templetonmuseum.com.