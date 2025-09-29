Templeton History Museum Founder’s Day Celebration 9.29.2025

Templeton Historical Society will be celebrating Founder’s Day on November 1st, from 11 am to 3 pm.

Founder’s Day celebrates the arrival of the first passenger train in Templeton in 1886. Templeton’s history will be showcased in this event with the blacksmith shop, railroad depot, and the main house all decorated with history and artifacts. The museum will have antique vehicles and tractors, as well as “hit and miss machinery.” Blacksmithing demonstrations, music, and museum viewing will be ongoing.

Guests can enjoy a presentation of colors at noon by the American Legion. For kids, or the young at heart, other activities include cakewalks, games, and a 4-h petting zoo.

And as always, free cake and pie will be available.