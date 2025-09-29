Sheriff’s Office Investigate Shots Fired in Unincorporated SLO County 9.29.2025

The county sheriff’s office investigated a report of shots heard yesterday morning, at about 12:22 am.

The sheriff’s office says the report came from the 400 block of Indian Knob road in unincorporated San Luis Obispo. Deputies managed to locate a vehicle matching the description provided by the reporting party. The male driver was uncooperative with deputies, and was ultimately detained after failing to comply with commands.

Deputies say they found a firearm inside of his vehicle, and a spent shell casing at the scene. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Miguel Andy Martinez of Santa Maria. He was arrested and booked on charges of resisting or delaying a peace officer, carrying a concealed firearm or vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

No one was injured in this incident.