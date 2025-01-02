Templeton Library Avoids Deficit Through Generous Community Donations 1.02.2025

The Templeton library reported its finances for the end of the year was short around $3,600.

The library is privately funded, and receives no county or government funding. Templeton’s library president, Melinda Reed, posted to Facebook asking for community donations to help keep the library funded. Less than 24 hours later, the library reported that generous community donations put them over the top, receiving $3,741 in donations.

The Templeton library sincerely thanks the community for their generous support.

Any who still wish to make a donation can do so directly through Venmo or Paypal, sending it to: @templetonlibrary.