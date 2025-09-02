Templeton Library’s Flea & Maker’s Market Returns This Saturday – 9.02.2025

The Templeton library will be hosting its Flea and Maker’s Market this Saturday, September 6th, from 7 am to 1 pm in the library parking lot, 1173 S. Main street across from Templeton high school.

The Templeton library says over 800 comics at $1 each will be featured, along with art, furniture, lamps, clothing shoes, books, and decor. Red Rooster food truck will be on site as well.

Vendors can apply at: templetonlibrary.org, under the events tab.

Funds from the event will go to the Templeton library.