Templeton Lockdowns 03.10.2022

Twice so far this week, Templeton middle school has went into lockdowns.

The first was Monday.

The second Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department searched the school, found no credible threat, and reopened the school each day.

Tony Cipolla of the sheriff’s department says he believes the threat Tuesday was the work of the same person as Monday.

The investigation into those threats continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call school officials or the sheriff’s department.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.