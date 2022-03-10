Michael Rivera Resigns from Committee 03.10.2022

Last night, the Paso Robles school districts Measure M oversight committee met.

Committee member Michael Rivera resigns. He says he does so with a sad heart and significant frustration. He says he’s seen a lack of common sense and a good deal of irresponsible spending of Measure M tax dollars. Those are his words.

He says the district has committed to building more than 2 thousands more seats for students than are necessary.

Rivera previously served on the 7/11 committee which recommended the district close a school in light of declining enrollment.

He says the school board is bending to a handful of squeaky wheels.