Templeton School Board Discussing Independent Study & Sports 11.08.2023

The Templeton school board’s next regular meeting is tomorrow at 6:15 in the evening.

On the board’s agenda is a discussion regarding participation in sports for Templeton independent study high school. The board has kept its current policy to disallow independent study students from playing CIF sports at the high school for years, last discussing it in 2021.

Earlier this year, the board requested the assistant superintendent to bring the findings of the committee recommendations from 2021, and discussed how committee’s findings impacted the decision to continue the current policy.

The board has requested that the assistant superintendent present the item in tomorrow’s meeting, after which the board will discuss and provide direction, or take action.