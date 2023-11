PG&E filed its license renewal application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for Diablo Canyon on Tuesday.

The renewal would extend operations of the power plant for up to 20 more years. The review process for renewal could take several years, but PG&E has received approval to keep the plant in operation during the review process due to governor Gavin Newsom signing senate bill 846.

The bill allows Diablo Canyon’s operations to extend until 2030.