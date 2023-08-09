Templeton School Board Meeting Tomorrow 8.09.2023

The Templeton school board will be meeting tomorrow for its regular board meeting.

The meeting will be in the Eagle conference center at 950 Old County road at 6:15 in the evening. Part of its agenda will be a discussion on proposed revisions to the school’s discipline regulations. The revisions come from new guidance from the U.S. Department of Education and Office of Civil Rights, designed to help districts support students with disability and avoid discriminatory discipline practices.

Templeton school board meetings are in-person and online, and recordings can be accessed at the Templeton unified school district’s website.